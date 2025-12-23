Think you overpaid for a used car in the Bronx? The city may owe you money

If you paid more than advertised for a used vehicle from a Bronx auto dealership, the city may have funds for you, just waiting to be claimed.

Recent investigations by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) found that two used car dealerships in the Bronx — B&Z Auto and CarGo — charged customers more than their advertised prices.

The department reached settlements with the companies and still has substantial amounts left to help reimburse affected customers.

“Too many New Yorkers are leaving money on the table because they haven’t claimed what is owed to them,” said DCWP Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga in a statement. “If you believe you’re owed money, don’t wait. Reach out to us and see if you are eligible to claim any of these outstanding funds.”

The settlement fund from B&Z Auto Enterprises, LLC at 4007 Boston Road currently has $150,000 available. The company settled with the city for falsely advertised vehicle prices, charging consumers more than the advertised price and illegally disclaiming required warranties. B&Z was required to pay $200,000 in total restitution.

The settlement fund from CarGo at 3610 Dyre Avenue currently has $16,815 available.

CarGo settled with DCWP after its investigation revealed that the company had failed to honor prices it advertised online, among other violations.

If you have documentation showing you paid more than was advertised at either of these auto businesses, send an email to ConsumerRestitution@dcwp.nyc.gov.

As a additional reminder, the state comptroller’s office also returns unclaimed funds to New Yorkers throughout the year. This lost money from closed bank accounts, unused gift cards, old stock certificates and more really adds up: the office said it returned nearly $572 million to New Yorkers in 2025 alone. To check if you are owned any unclaimed funds, see the comptroller’s website.

