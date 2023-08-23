NYPD seeks pair who they believe has stolen jewelry off at least four Bronx women

Police cars are parked outside the 40th NYPD Precinct in Mott Haven on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

The NYPD is looking for a duo who they say committed a string of robberies last month, using similar tactics on each.

The first reported incident in the pattern took place in the 52nd Precinct on July 15. According to police, two people came up to a 14-year-old girl on East 197th Street and grabbed the chain off her neck and “forcibly” stole her wallet from her pocket before fleeing on a moped on Valentine Avenue.

Then on July 17 a 41-year-old woman was reportedly walking along University Avenue in Morris Heights when two people on a two-wheeled vehicle approached her and pushed her into a wall, bit her and forcibly took both the necklace and bracelet she was wearing.

Two days later, on July 19, the NYPD received a similar report — that a 23-year-old woman in Belmont was approached by two people on a two-wheeled vehicle and shaken down for the necklace she was wearing.

The fourth incident happened on July 20 in the Highbridge area. The cops received a report that a 34-year-old woman was again approached by a duo who grabbed the chain off her neck and fled.

According to the NYPD, all four victims sustained minor injuries as a result of the robberies.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 in English and 1-888-57-74782 in Spanish.

