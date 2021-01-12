NYCFC/Mastercard launch program to award official club partnership to NYC small business

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

During the past nine months NYCFC has shown it isn’t just about soccer. The club fundraised to help the south Bronx, supported BLM and was honored by ESPN for its charity.

Sensing that many throughout the five boroughs are still struggling, NYCFC and Mastercard launched ‘City Assist’ on Dec. 28 to give a local small business a free NYCFC partnership for the 2021 MLS regular season.

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer for NYCFC Matt Goodman told the Bronx Times this partnership was a no brainer. Being the team plays in the south Bronx, which was already hurting before COVID-19, the team felt compelled to do more.

“How do we continue to help any and all small businesses associated with the impact around the pandemic,” Goodman said. “We recognize that we have a platform that we can provide a really engaging opportunity for local businesses who are interested in getting access to a marketing platform they wouldn’t be able to access.”

While soccer is fun and people love to watch NYCFC, there are so many more pressing issues than sports right now.

“We are a community asset,” he said. “At the end of the day we are the team for the city.”

The small business selected will receive a full-packaged NYCFC partnership, including:

Exclusive title of “Official Small Business of New York City FC”

In-stadium branding

Logo inclusion on NYCFC’s partner webpage

One hundred (100) tickets in the lower level

Two NYCFC jerseys

Two invitations to NYCFC’s partner forums

Media and digital publicity

Applications are due Feb. 14 and the winner will be notified by March 1. Submissions must have the name of the business, social handles, location and how they have been affected by COVID-19:

What impact does your business have on your local community other than the goods or services you provide?

Have you been impacted by COVID-19? If so, how are you coping?

How would an NYCFC partnership help your business?

The winner will be selected by committees from both NYCFC and Mastercard. The finalists will have an opportunity to speak/present to the selection committee before a winner is selected.