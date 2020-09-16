NYCFC announces fundraising efforts to support the south Bronx during COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) recently announced new initiatives to provide more funds to the south Bronx as part of Cityzens Giving for Recovery, City Football Group’s (CFG) 12-month campaign to aid the relief efforts around COVID-19.

On Sept, 10, the club hosted a digital fundraiser with NYCFC First Team players, coaches, executives and influencers. Two days later, for the club’s home match against FC Cincinnati, club partner Etihad Airways dedicated the front of NYCFC’s jersey, ordinarily bearing its company logo, to “Cityzens Giving for the South Bronx.” Following the match, these one-of-a-kind jerseys were part of an auction, with all proceeds going directly to serving the south Bronx. CFG will match dollar-for-dollar all funds raised until the end of September, doubling the impact of these local initiatives.

“Etihad is proud to once again sponsor NYCFC and aid their support of worthy causes,” said Yasser Al Yousuf, Etihad Airways vice president commercial partnerships. “In these difficult times, it’s more important than ever to ensure that these vital resources can continue to serve the south Bronx community.”

NYCFC’s latest fundraising efforts build on the 143,000 meals that NYCFC and club partners have already donated to New York Common Pantry’s Bronx project throughout the pandemic. These new efforts will provide even more life-saving resources and meals to the local community through NY Common Pantry as the city continues the fight against COVID-19 and local communities start to get back on their feet. As physical distancing recommendations continue to lift, NYCFC staff will also be donating a day’s work to volunteer in the south Bronx.

“Though unfortunately we cannot play our current matches in the Bronx after necessary schedule changes during COVID, the South Bronx is our home,” said Brad Sims, NYCFC CEO. “It is very important for us to represent this community and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to this area even while we are playing elsewhere. The south Bronx is an incredibly special place and we are proud to represent this community every time we take the pitch.”

Cityzens Giving for Recovery was launched in New York City on July 1. Across the globe, CFG has already committed $1.2 million in donations, in-kind support and loaning of facilities to the COVID-19 emergency effort. This recovery campaign aims to deliver a minimum of another $1.2 million of funding and support, including matching donations to nine recovery-linked projects near to each of CFG’s clubs. As part of this global effort to support New York City and key areas impacted around the world, Etihad Airways has already made this front-of-shirt donation to two other CFG Clubs: Manchester City and Melbourne City FC.

“We also know how hard this area was hit during COVID and want to continue to use our platform as a soccer team — and the resources we have as part of a global group — to uplift our neighbors as we work to get back on our feet,” Sims said. “Now more than ever, we know we have the responsibility to use sports for the greater good and it is our privilege to get to do so through our channels, our Cityzens Giving for Recovery campaign, and with the dollar-for-dollar matching by City Football Group.”

For more information about the Cityzens Giving For Recovery projects, visit www.cityzensgiving.org including terms and conditions for the matching fund, which runs in New York City until Sept. 30.