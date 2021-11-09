Photos

PHOTOS: NYC Marathon runners fly through the Bronx

By
0
comments
Posted on

  • New York City Marathon runners on East 138th Street in the Bronx on Sunday, Nov. 7. The 26.2-mile race goes through all five boroughs, and runners reach mile 20 and make their way to mile 21 in the Bronx.Photo Adrian Childress

  • Runners push past mile 20, accompanied by cheers and music in the Bronx.Photo Adrian Childress

  • Runners head to the Madison Avenue Bridge.Photo Adrian Childress

  • Runners leave the borough to cross the bridge back into Manhattan.Photo Adrian Childress

  • Runners cross the bridge, eying the 21st-mile mark.Photo Adrian Childress

  • Runners exit the Madison Avenue Bridge, reaching mile 21 after their journey through the Bronx.Photo Adrian Childress

  • A runner puts her hands up at the finish line in Central Park.Photo Adrian Childress

  • Runners cross the finishline.Photo Adrian Childress

  • A runner kisses his medal.Photo Adrian Childress

About the Author

Aliya Schneider

Aliya Schneider is a digital editor for the Bronx Times. She is a reporter and photojournalist who loves asking hard questions to get answers and capturing moments that may otherwise go unseen. Aliya has worked as a journalist in New York and Vermont since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and graduated Barnard College of Columbia University in May 2020. When she’s not reading, writing, researching or taking photos, she is probably showing photos of her cat to anyone who will look.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC