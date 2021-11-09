PHOTOS: NYC Marathon runners fly through the Bronx
New York City Marathon runners on East 138th Street in the Bronx on Sunday, Nov. 7. The 26.2-mile race goes through all five boroughs, and runners reach mile 20 and make their way to mile 21 in the Bronx.Photo Adrian Childress
Runners push past mile 20, accompanied by cheers and music in the Bronx.Photo Adrian Childress
Runners head to the Madison Avenue Bridge.Photo Adrian Childress
Runners leave the borough to cross the bridge back into Manhattan.Photo Adrian Childress
Runners cross the bridge, eying the 21st-mile mark.Photo Adrian Childress
Runners exit the Madison Avenue Bridge, reaching mile 21 after their journey through the Bronx.Photo Adrian Childress
A runner puts her hands up at the finish line in Central Park.Photo Adrian Childress
Runners cross the finishline.Photo Adrian Childress
A runner kisses his medal.Photo Adrian Childress
