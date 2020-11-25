Editorial | A thank you letter from The Bronx Times

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

2020 has been an unprecedented year during which we as a society have been forced to adjust to a “new normal.”

In-person interactions have migrated to virtual platforms, masks are mandatory at most indoor places and the standards of cleanliness have gone up.

But with all these changes, some things have remained consistent, including your loyalty as Bronx Times readers.

Every week since the paper’s inception in 1981, we have delivered the most up-to-date local and hyperlocal news that Bronx residents care about. Whether it’s the latest on a construction project at a local park or a profile story on a borough native, the Bronx Times always strives to bring you, its readers, accurate, truthful news.

During the pandemic, we’ve had to pivot to using our website, BxTimes.com, more than ever before. Our analytics show that our online readership has steadily grown over the past eight months on mobile, desktops and tablets.

We thank you so much for your continued support and hope that you’ll keep supporting The Bronx Times for years to come.

In addition to reader support, we would be remiss if we did not also thank those who contribute to make our paper and website the best they can be.

To anyone who has ever written us a letter, submitted a civic association column, penned an opinion piece or allowed us to use their original photography — thank you. You are our eyes and ears in every neighborhood.

Enjoy your Thanksgiving in a safe and responsible way this year and remember everything you have to be thankful for.

Sincerely,

The Bronx Times team