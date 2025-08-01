NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Belvis hosts health and resource festival

Gotham Health, Belvis hosted a community health fair and street co-naming ceremony honoring Vanessa Pinero, joined by her family, the Bronx Borough President Gibson, Deputy Speaker Ayala, Gotham Health Bronx Regional leadership and Gotham Health, Belvis site leads.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Belvis celebrated more than 50 years of servicing the South Bronx community with a health and resource festival on Wednesday, July 23.

The festival featured free health screenings, local resource tables and family-friendly activities for attendees to enjoy.

The event also featured a street co-naming ceremony for the corner of 142nd Street and St. Ann’s Avenue. The street was renamed “Vanessa ‘Vany’ Pinero Way,” in honor of the late community advocate, whose tireless work in health justice and community organizing across the borough earned her immense respect in the Bronx. Pinero’s family was on hand for the ceremony.

Among the notable attendees for this event were Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala. The Bronx leaders were there to show their support for Gotham Health, Belvis and the role it plays in advancing community health and equity.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Belvis is committed to providing high-quality and affordable care to Bronx residents with no exceptions in order to continue its legacy of providing community care for over 50 years.