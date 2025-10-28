Photos: Not On My Watch, Inc. hosts ‘Free Glamorous Kick-Off Brunch’

Attendees of the Not On My Watch, Inc. Free Glamorous Kick-Off Brunch talking with each other.

Not On My Watch, Inc. hosted a special “Free Glamorous Kick-Off Brunch” on Saturday, Oct. 4, at their empowerment center, located at 811 Allerton Ave.

Attendees of this special event enjoyed brunch as they connected and shared personal experiences with each other, received resources and took advantage of access to a therapist on hand.

Those at the event also got to speak and write about ideas they had for other upcoming workshops from Not On My Watch, Inc. Suggested subjects included autism, diabetes, better communication, digital abuse and more.

The Kick-Off Brunch was held in partnership with the New York City Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes, the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development, New Yorkers for Children and the 67th Precinct Clergy Council, also known as the GodSquad.