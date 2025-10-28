Community

Photos: Not On My Watch, Inc. hosts ‘Free Glamorous Kick-Off Brunch’

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
free glamorous
Attendees of the Not On My Watch, Inc. Free Glamorous Kick-Off Brunch talking with each other.
Photo by Jewel Webber

Not On My Watch, Inc. hosted a special “Free Glamorous Kick-Off Brunch” on Saturday, Oct. 4, at their empowerment center, located at 811 Allerton Ave.

Not On My Watch, Inc. Executive Director Pamela Damon addresses attendees. Photo by Jewel Webber

Attendees of this special event enjoyed brunch as they connected and shared personal experiences with each other, received resources and took advantage of access to a therapist on hand.

Bronx Borough Director of the Mayor’s Office Community Affairs Unit Alina Dowe was on hand for the event. Photo by Jewel Webber

Those at the event also got to speak and write about ideas they had for other upcoming workshops from Not On My Watch, Inc. Suggested subjects included autism, diabetes, better communication, digital abuse and more.

A table with affirmations, flyers for upcoming events and other resources. Photo by Jewel Webber

The Kick-Off Brunch was held in partnership with the New York City Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes, the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development, New Yorkers for Children and the 67th Precinct Clergy Council, also known as the GodSquad.

Bronx Borough Director of the Mayor’s Office Community Affairs Unit Alina Dowe (third from right) and Not On My Watch, Inc. Executive Director Pamela Damon (second from right) with attendees of the event. Photo by Jewel Webber

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around NYC