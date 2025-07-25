Photos: NOMW Inc. holds ‘Uni-Tea and Honoring Ceremony’

Several individuals were honored at the Uni-Tea and Honoring Ceremony held by NOMW Inc.

Not On My Watch (NOMW) Inc. recently hosted a special celebration honoring numerous community members at Eastwood Manor, located at 3371 Eastchester Rd.

Known as the “Legacy of Lace, Grace and Purpose Uni-Tea and Honoring Ceremony,” the June 29 event celebrated youth leadership, community advocacy and an intergenerational legacy.

Among the “Light Bearer” honorees who were recognized were Homeland Security Agent Kevin Tillman, New York State Supreme Court Justice Naita A. Semaj, Bronx Assistant District Attorney Jenesha Tai, NYPD Detective Kandice Hall and NYPD Officer Justin Rodriguez.

Girls, Leaders, Advocates and Mentors (G.L.A.M.) Squad, which was among the organizations to partner with NOMW to put this event together, announced the youth honorees that they nominated. These individuals were chosen for their courage, compassion and commitment towards building a brighter future. Honorees included Avery Lynch, Amaya White, Aranya Chambers, Delainey Edwards, Isaiah Watkins, Infinity Cortijo, Skye Jefferies and NYPD Youth Explorers Diana Kowar and Vitalina Morales.

NOMW Inc. Executive Director Pamela Damon was also celebrated, with Community-Police Relations Foundation (CPRF) New York Ambassador and Retired Detective Wally Brant surprising her with flowers. She also received gifts and a birthday cake.