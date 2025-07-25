Community Celebration

Photos: NOMW Inc. holds ‘Uni-Tea and Honoring Ceremony’

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
nomw
Several individuals were honored at the Uni-Tea and Honoring Ceremony held by NOMW Inc.
Photo by Jewel Webber

Not On My Watch (NOMW) Inc. recently hosted a special celebration honoring numerous community members at Eastwood Manor, located at 3371 Eastchester Rd.

Known as the “Legacy of Lace, Grace and Purpose Uni-Tea and Honoring Ceremony,” the June 29 event celebrated youth leadership, community advocacy and an intergenerational legacy.

Among the “Light Bearer” honorees who were recognized were Homeland Security Agent Kevin Tillman, New York State Supreme Court Justice Naita A. Semaj, Bronx Assistant District Attorney Jenesha Tai, NYPD Detective Kandice Hall and NYPD Officer Justin Rodriguez.

(Left to right) Community-Police Relations Foundation New York Ambassador and Retired Detective Wally Brant, New York State Supreme Court Justice Naita Semaj and NOMW Inc. Executive Director Pamela Damon. Photo by Jewel Webber
(Left to right) Kayla Davis of G.L.A.M. Squad, Bronx Assistant District Attorney Jenesha Tai, Pamela Damon and Wally Brant. Photo by Jewel Webber
(Left to right) Kayla Davis, Pamela Damon, NYPD Detective Kandice Hall and Wally Brant. Photo by Jewel Webber
(Left to right) Kayla Davis, Pamela Damon, NYPD Officer Justin Rodriguez and Wally Brant. Photo by Jewel Webber

Girls, Leaders, Advocates and Mentors (G.L.A.M.) Squad, which was among the organizations to partner with NOMW to put this event together, announced the youth honorees that they nominated. These individuals were chosen for their courage, compassion and commitment towards building a brighter future. Honorees included Avery Lynch, Amaya White, Aranya Chambers, Delainey Edwards, Isaiah Watkins, Infinity Cortijo, Skye Jefferies and NYPD Youth Explorers Diana Kowar and Vitalina Morales.

NOMW Inc. Executive Director Pamela Damon was also celebrated, with Community-Police Relations Foundation (CPRF) New York Ambassador and Retired Detective Wally Brant surprising her with flowers. She also received gifts and a birthday cake.

Brant surprised Damon with flowers. Photo by Jewel Webber
A birthday cake was brought out for Damon. Photo by Jewel Webber

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around NYC