Claremont Village high-rise fire marked ‘suspicious’: FDNY

This is a developing story. It was last updated at 2:49 p.m. Monday.

A fire at a high-rise apartment fire in Claremont Village early Monday morning that yielded zero injuries was marked “suspicious,” the FDNY confirmed with the Bronx Times.

A spokesperson for the department said in an email that fire officials received a call around 6:33 a.m. reporting a blaze on the 8th floor of a 21-story building at 420 East 169 St. There were 20 units and 78 firefighters who responded to the scene, according to the department.

FDNY alerts tweeted that the fire was under control by 7:09 a.m. Monday. The cause is still under investigation.

Monday morning’s event in Claremont Village comes after January’s hat trick — which included a four-alarm blaze in Wakefield on Jan. 26, a two-alarm suspected arson in Soundview on Jan. 29, and a three-alarm basement fire in Crotona Park East on Jan. 30.

The NYPD announced this weekend that a 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder, assault, arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief in connection to the fire in Soundview.

