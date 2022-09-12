New Settlement celebrates Community Center’s 10th anniversary with block party

New Settlement — a nonprofit organization that aims to break systemic barriers, advance justice, promote leadership and strengthen neighborhoods in the Bronx — transformed Goble Place in the Bronx into an exciting community festival in celebration of the 10th anniversary of its Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Block Party – which was free and open to the public – kicked off with a speaking program, where New Settlement Executive Director Rigaud Noel shared how the Community Center has helped advance the organization’s mission of cultivating an equitable society and creating transformational change in the Bronx. Councilmember Althea Stevens, a long-time supporter of New Settlement, also welcomed guests.

“New Settlement’s Community Center is an integral part of the Bronx community, and over the past 10 years, has provided countless members of all ages with a safe, welcoming, and engaging space to discover their passions, connect with others, and truly thrive in this borough,” said Noel. “Today’s Block Party is a spectacular celebration for this milestone anniversary, and we are thrilled to see so many of our community members enjoying the festivities. We are grateful to our donors, partners and sponsors for their continued support which allows us to strengthen our programs, meet the everchanging needs of this community, and serve more individuals and families throughout the Bronx.”

Throughout the day, community members enjoyed activations including a dunk tank, balloon animals, face painting, pop-a-shot basketball, bouncy house castles, food and more. As part of the event, backpacks and school supplies were distributed during a special giveaway to local students as they begin a new academic year. In addition, attendees had the opportunity to watch and participate in class demos highlighting programs offered at the Community Center, including adults’ fitness, gymnastics, yoga, dance and mixed martial arts, and tour the center’s facilities.

Comprised of a state-of-the-art facility, the New Settlement Community Center creates a culture of agency and inclusivity for all ages through a wide range of programming and spaces, including a competition-size swimming pool, dance studio, green roof learning garden, cooking classroom and multipurpose spaces.

New Settlement’s Community Center first opened its doors in 2012. Today, it serves more than 10,000 members and participants and is an anchor in the organization’s efforts to build health and wellness programming for youth and families in the Bronx. New Settlement collaborated with the NYC School Construction Authority, the NYC Department of Education and SHF to develop the 172,000-square-foot campus that also includes new pre-K through 12th grade public schools, addressing both the need to alleviate overcrowded schools and to accommodate expansion and enhancement of community programs.