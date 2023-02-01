New NYC Parks ad campaign encourages you to enjoy the outdoors

NYC Parks announces a new campaign debuting today on LinkNYC, to remind New Yorkers of the fun and beauty they can experience by spending time off-screen by playing and exploring the outdoors.

“Our new campaign is a gentle reminder to get out, look up, and enjoy the outdoors!” said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “Social Media is a great way to learn about the best parks to visit in NYC, but nothing beats the mental and physical benefits of playing in nature IRL.”

The new campaign features four sets of art with the following slogans:

Today, kids are spending even more time on their devices than they did prior to COVID. Studies have shown that higher levels of physical activity are associated with better emotional well-being, and spending time in nature is good for physical as well as mental health. NYC Parks offers more than 30,000 acres of open space, including more than 1,000 playgrounds to take full advantage of the real world.

