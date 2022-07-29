National Night Out events scheduled for Tuesday throughout the borough

Tuesday marks the annual National Night Out Against Crime community events which culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August.
Join the NYPD and city officials at more than 70 locations citywide on Aug. 2.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships with a goal of making neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It seeks to strengthen the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.
Enjoy barbeque and bounce houses, face painting, food and fun. Meet law enforcement leaders and personnel from your local precincts and interact with neighbors, community members and local businesses with the common goal of partnership and safety.
Each NYPD precinct take part in the annual event and celebrate by hosting games, rides, music and barbecues all over the Bronx geared toward embracing the community.
The following is a list of the locations of National Night Out events for each NYPD precinct in the Bronx:
40th Precinct: Brook Avenue between East 137th and East 138th streets, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
41st Precinct: Bill Rainey Park Dawson Street and Rogers Place, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
42nd Precinct: Brook Avenue between 3rd and Washington avenues, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
43rd Precinct: Crescent Avenue between Arthur and Hughes avenues, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
44th Precinct: Mullaly Park, River Avenue Between East 164 Street and East 165 streets, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
45th Precinct: 16 Westchester Square, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
47th Precinct: Grenada Place between Laconia and Ely avenues, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
49th Precinct: Comras Mall, Bronx Park East and Lydig Avenue, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
52nd Precinct: Poe Park, East 192nd and Grand Concourse, 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.