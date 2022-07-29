National Night Out events scheduled for Tuesday throughout the borough

Tuesday marks the annual National Night Out Against Crime community events which culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August.

Join the NYPD and city officials at more than 70 locations citywide on Aug. 2.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships with a goal of making neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It seeks to strengthen the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.

Enjoy barbeque and bounce houses, face painting, food and fun. Meet law enforcement leaders and personnel from your local precincts and interact with neighbors, community members and local businesses with the common goal of partnership and safety.

Each NYPD precinct take part in the annual event and celebrate by hosting games, rides, music and barbecues all over the Bronx geared toward embracing the community.

The following is a list of the locations of National Night Out events for each NYPD precinct in the Bronx: