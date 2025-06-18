MTA begins major accessibility upgrades at three Bronx Metro-North stations

MTA officials and elected leaders at the Metro-North Botanical Garden station on Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025 to announce improvements to three Bronx MNR stations.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has announced the start of a comprehensive renovation and accessibility project at three Metro-North Railroad Harlem Line stations in the Bronx: Williams Bridge, Woodlawn and Botanical Garden.

Crews will completely rebuild the Williams Bridge and Woodlawn stations, installing four new elevators—two at each location—to make the stations fully accessible. Both stations will receive new platforms with internal snow-melting systems, upgraded platform foundations and piers, extended platforms, and full stairway replacements.

At the Botanical Garden Station, which was originally built in the 1890s, the project includes replacement of both elevators, structural repairs to platforms and piers, new ADA-compliant ramps, stair and walkway upgrades, a restored historic wood canopy, and new canopy shelters on the southbound platform.

The upgrades are part of the MTAs plan to bolster service to Bronx customers.

“The Bronx relies on these three stations for fast, reliable connections to Manhattan and Westchester. It’s time to make them accessible to everyone,” said MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer. “We’re excited to turn Woodlawn, Williams Bridge, and Botanical Gardens into the world-class stations our customers deserve, and we’re ready to do it better, faster, and cheaper than ever before.”

The stations serve as vital transit hubs for Bronx commuters.

“These three stations are used by thousands of people each day in the Bronx with connections to the subway, NYCT Buses and even a Bee Line bus stop nearby to take people to Westchester County,” said Metro-North President Justin Vonashek. “This project continues to confirm the MTA’s dedication to creating a public transit system that is accessible to everyone with the most modern amenities available.”

The MTA says service will be maintained throughout the project using partial platform closures, temporary platforms, staircases and ramps. Coordination is ongoing with NYC Parks, the Department of Transportation, Con Edison, and NYC Environmental Protection.

“Universal transit accessibility is vital, whether you have a disability or if you are a parent with a stroller,” said Bronx State Senator Jamaal Bailey. “This project expands equitable transportation options, connecting more Bronx residents to jobs, education, and opportunity.”

Bronx Assembly Member Jeffrey Dinowitz praised the MTA for the renovations.

“The addition of elevators at the Woodlawn Station, in my district, and the Williams Bridge Station will significantly increase rider usage and improve the quality of daily commutes.” Dinowitz said. “The Bronx Botanical Garden remains a beautiful gem within the Bronx, and restoring this station will allow the public to maintain access to the garden and experience the historical station, both essential to the Bronx community.”

The MTA has not provided an expected completion date but emphasized that service will continue without interruption throughout construction.

The three stations serve as key connection points for thousands of Bronx commuters:

Williams Bridge Station, located at East Gun Hill Road and Webster Avenue, connects to the Bx41-SBS, Bx28, Bx38 and Bx41.

Woodlawn Station, at East 233rd Street, links with the 2 and 5 subway lines, several Bronx bus routes, and a Bee-Line Bus stop.

Botanical Garden Station, adjacent to the New York Botanical Garden, includes a historic canopy, pedestrian overpass, and access to Bx25, Bx26, Bx41 and Bx41-SBS buses.