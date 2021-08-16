Motorcyclist dies in Wakefield area car accident

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A car accident on Tuesday in Wakefield resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

On Aug. 10, at 2:45 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at East 222 Street and White Plains Road.

A preliminary investigation determined that Kevin Blake, 45, 4054 Carpenter Ave., was driving a motorcycle northbound on White Plains Road when he collided with a Toyota Sienna operated by a 52-year-old man that was traveling southbound.

Blake was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals Jacobi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota Sienna remained on scene. The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.