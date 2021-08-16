Police & Fire

Motorcyclist dies in Wakefield area car accident

A car accident on Aug. 10, 2021, resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in Wakefield.
A car accident on Tuesday  in Wakefield resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

On Aug. 10, at 2:45 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at East 222 Street and White Plains Road.

A preliminary investigation determined that Kevin Blake, 45, 4054 Carpenter Ave., was driving a motorcycle  northbound on White Plains Road when he collided with a Toyota Sienna operated by a 52-year-old man that was traveling southbound.

Blake was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals Jacobi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota Sienna remained on scene. The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

