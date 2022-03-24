Montefiore Wakefield earns national recognition for nursing excellence

The Montefiore Wakefield Hospital has a lot to celebrate. This month, the hospital earned a Magnet designation from the American Nursing Credentialing Center, a prestigious recognition widely accepted as the gold standard for nursing excellence and high-quality patient care, a distinction that less than 9% of hospitals receive.

Montefiore Wakefield is the first and only hospital in the Bronx to be honored with Magnet, and the third hospital in the Montefiore Health System, along with White Plains Hospital and Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital.

“Fewer than 9% of hospitals across the United States have received the Magnet designation to date, and today, Montefiore Wakefield Hospital is one of them. This is a well-deserved recognition of our nurses’ resilience, strength, and commitment to excellence,” said Maureen Scanlan, senior vice president and chief nurse executive of Montefiore-Einstein.

Additionally, Montefiore Wakefield also earned six exemplars with Magnet designation with recognition in the area of patient education, safety and pain.

“This Magnet recognition shines a spotlight on the passion, knowledge, and hard work our nurses bring to our patients day in and day out,” said Philip O. Ozuah, president and CEO of Montefiore Medicine. “The team at Wakefield earned this achievement. I couldn’t be prouder of their commitment and teamwork, which led to this special accomplishment.”

Montefiore officials said the Magnet distinction isn’t just about the honor, but “symbolizes how an organization values nursing talent.”

The exemplars earned in conjunction with the Magnet designation include: outperforming the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators (NDNQI) benchmark on all inpatient units over 8 quarters as it relates to falls and Catheter-Acquired Urinary Tract Infection; outperforming the NDNQI benchmark on all ambulatory units over 8 quarters as it relates to safety and quality regarding burns and outperforming the Press Ganey national benchmark on all ambulatory units over 8 quarters for the categories of patient education, safety and pain.

