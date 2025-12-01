Montefiore’s Project Bravo Food Pantry celebrates 20 years serving Bronx community

The Project Bravo Food Pantry, run by the Montefiore Health System, has now been serving Bronx residents for 20 years.

Montefiore Health System recently celebrated 20 years of its Project Bravo Food Pantry, which is meant to combat food insecurity for high-risk individuals and families across the Bronx.

This grant-funded initiative provides those it serves with fresh produce and healthy food three times a week. Thousands of residents benefit from the Project Bravo Food Pantry each week, with around 40,000 people in the borough benefiting from the program in 2024 alone.

Those served by the Project Bravo Food Pantry visit it when they are in need or are referred to it by community partners and Montefiore Medical Group clinics.

GrowNYC, the Food Bank for New York City and United Way have each partnered with the Project Bravo Food Pantry to make sure it is capable of providing local families with nutritious food, baby formula, holiday meals and household supplies like laundry detergent.

Researchers at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore recently finished conducting a study that found that one in seven children in a nationally representative sample of more than 16 million who live in households that receive nutritional support through the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program or the or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) still suffer from food insecurity, even with the help of programs like these. The results from the study were published in “Pediatrics,” which is run by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Based on the results of this study, with access to adequate and nutritious food still limited among these kids, services like the Project Bravo Food Pantry are all the more important.

“It has been our privilege to help fill the gaps that families experience, from healthful food to warm clothes,” Project Bravo Food Pantry Program Director Tynish Malone, MPA, said. “We see the needs of our neighbors and are here to help, together with our community partners.”

Access to toiletries and feminine hygiene products are also granted through Project Bravo, courtesy of donations from big box stores and local colleges.

Malone and two volunteers have made sure to gather special items for participants of the program during the holidays over each of the last 15 years. This includes Halloween candy, toys for Christmas and more.

“Project Bravo is a place I can rely on for many resources,” said one Bronx resident who has been coming to the pantry for three years. “I get fresh and healthy food to make soups and casseroles, as well as access to health education. I also enjoy the cooking and painting classes available here too. Project Bravo provides sustenance and support in many ways.”

Those interested in learning more about the program can email projectbravofoodpantry@montefiore.org or tmalone@montefiore.org.