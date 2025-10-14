Montefiore Health System opens new WIC center in Throggs Neck

Montefiore associates, patients and local elected officials celebrated the opening of a new Montefiore WIC Program location in Throggs Neck.

Montefiore Health System announced the opening of its fourth Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Center in Throggs Neck, which is expected to reach more than 13,000 families across the borough.

The new center, bolstered by $3.9 million in state funding, will provide Bronx families with nutrition and breastfeeding support, as well as connections to local resources.

At a time when 39% of Bronx adults report experiencing food insecurity and the cost of daily essentials remains high, programs like WIC are critical to ensuring better health for the nation’s youngest.

Carmen Nauta, Montefiore’s WIC coordinator, said in a statement that the need for such support has only increased over recent years.

“We are extremely grateful for the investment New York State is making to help our families experiencing food insecurity,” Nauta said. “The funding also enables our qualified nutritionists and breastfeeding counselors to provide parents with personalized guidance on how they can nourish their children and look after their own health needs at the same time.”

Beyond the Bronx, the New York State WIC Program supports approximately 425,000 women, infants, and children under age five each month. In addition to nutrition education, pregnancy and breastfeeding support and funds to purchase healthy food, WIC has also added virtual assistance, expanded hours, food pantry access and other local resources.

The WIC program has been linked to improved health outcomes, including lower infant mortality rates, healthier births and better access to preventative and primary medical care.

However, the current federal government shutdown — now nearing its third week — may put WIC recipients at risk.

Rep. Ritchie Torres held an Oct. 8 press conference to warn that WIC could run out of money if the shutdown persists.

In his Bronx district alone, which has the highest number of WIC participants, nearly 35,000 individuals could lose benefits, as could 6.6 million others across the country, according to Torres’ office.

He warned of the ripple effects of the shutdown in an Oct. 8 Instagram post.

“A government shutdown in DC does not stay in DC,” he said. “It can inflict damage on the development of America’s children, and that damage can last a lifetime.”

However, state health officials said the program is not expected to be affected.

“For the time being, WIC remains open and ready to serve families. Families should keep appointments and use benefits as usual,” said Department of Health Spokesperson Melissa Crary in a statement emailed to the Bronx Times.

Crary said the department is closely monitoring the federal situation and will keep recipients informed via the website.

