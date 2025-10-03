Torres calls for federal assistance to Mitchel Houses and NYCHA following partial building collapse

In an Oct. 2 press conference and letter to HUD, Rep. Ritchie Torres demanded emergency assistance following the partial building collapse at Mitchel Houses, along with ongoing investment in public housing.

The day after a partial building collapse at NYCHA’s Mitchel Houses in Mott Haven, Rep. Ritchie Torres visited the site to call for federal emergency assistance and increased sustained investment in public housing.

Torres, who grew up in NYCHA housing, said the collapse was “not an accident” but the result of “decades and decades of federal disinvestment” by the Office of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which oversees NYCHA.

While the cause of the collapse remains under investigation, authorities said early investigation points to possible problems with the boiler, resulting in a gas explosion that took down a full corner of the 20-story building. The entire chimney and loose bricks fell to the ground, but no injuries were reported.

The incident displaced at least 84 of the building’s 300-plus residents, and the Red Cross said it has registered 31 households (74 adults and 24 children) for emergency assistance. The organization is operating a reception center at the Mitchel Community Center, across the street from the affected building, where families can receive meals, daily necessities and housing assistance.

As Torres, Borough President Gibson and others spoke to the media, the cleanup effort continued in the background, with numerous Con Edison crews and city emergency management personnel on site.

Addressing the media, Torres blamed both Democrats and Republicans for the long-term failure to meet the capital needs of public housing developments. About $80 billion in capital repairs were needed across the 90-year-old NYCHA portfolio even before the Mitchel collapse, according to a 2024 report. Torres said Mitchel Houses alone has $700 million in capital needs.

The federal government shutdown — which began the same day as the Mitchel Houses disaster — is no excuse for failing to provide emergency assistance, said Torres.

Meanwhile, the HUD website currently displays a bright red banner reading, “The Radical Left in Congress shut down the government. HUD will use available resources to help Americans in need.”

“There’s something symbolic about a federal shutdown when federal housing is both literally and metaphorically collapsing,” Torres said, adding that public housing was suffering from “demolition by neglect” that would likely send a private landlord to prison.

Gibson said despite “dysfunction” at the federal level, local leaders and organizations have come together to help those affected. “Whether the cameras are here or not, we are doing the work.”

Gibson said local leaders must learn from the disaster and hold themselves accountable but also called on the federal government to “pay attention, and do what is right for the American people.”

City Council Deputy Speaker Ayala, who also grew up in public housing and represents the South Bronx and East Harlem, said the Oct. 1 incident was the second boiler explosion in her district throughout her time in office.

The ripple effect of what happened at Mitchel will spread throughout the city, “triggering” other NYCHA residents to worry that their building will be next, Ayala said.

Many families already live amongst pests, mold, lead, broken doors and other hazards, she said. “We need HUD to step up and fully fund NYCHA.”

Pamela Smith, vice president of the Mitchel tenant association, said she has lived in the development for decades and never seen a problem on this scale.

“I’m still nervous. My family’s nervous,” Smith said. “Sixty damn years, and this never happened.”

On the day of the press conference, Torres also issued a letter to HUD Secretary Scott Turner to plead for emergency funding.

HUD could face major cuts under President Trump, as Turner has said he favors work requirements and time limits for people living in public housing. Under these and other restrictions explored by the Trump administration — which represent a major departure from the status quo — an estimated four million people could lose their Section 8 vouchers and other federal housing assistance.

Despite the shutdown, Torres said in the letter that HUD’s “obligation” to public housing and especially Mitchel residents “cannot be postponed.”

“Given HUD’s critical role in supporting local housing authorities and safeguarding public housing infrastructure, I request that the Department provide the necessary funding, technical assistance, and resources to rehouse displaced tenants and fully rehabilitate affected public housing units,” he said.

