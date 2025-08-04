Cancer doctor at Children’s Hospital at Montefiore receives $400K grant for her contributions and efforts

Dr. Allison M. Martin of the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore was awarded for her work with a $400,000 Hyundai Hope Scholar Grant from Hyundai Hope on Wheels.

Dr. Allison M. Martin of the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, located at 3415 Bainbridge Ave., was awarded a $400,000 Hyundai Hope Scholar Grant by the nonprofit Hyundai Hope on Wheels in recognition of her research contributions and work towards improving the outcomes of patients with pediatric brain and spinal cord tumors.

Dr. Martin is an attending physician in the hospital’s Department of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, Marrow and Blood Cell Transplantation. Additionally, she is an assistant professor in pediatrics, microbiology and immunology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, located at 1300 Morris Park Ave.

Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. More than 850 Hyundai dealers donate portions of the funds raised from each vehicle transaction to this cause.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels will be donating $27 million this year through childhood cancer research grants. Dr. Martin is one of these recipients across the United States. She and the other researchers who received grants are each putting in critical research towards improving cancer treatments and saving lives.