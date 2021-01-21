Man robs $200K from armored car in south Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a man who robbed thousands from a armored car in broad daylight in the south Bronx on Wednesday.

The armored car was parked on E. 167th Street and Gerard Avenue when the guard was unloading said vehicle at about 2:00 p.m., that’s when an unknown man approached and pushed the employee to steal a bag containing $200,000, according to the NYPD.

Police also released this video of the suspect.

He is described by law enforcement as approximately 5 foot 8 inches, weighing about 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, gray sweatpants, and a black mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.