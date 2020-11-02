Delivery man successfully fights off south Bronx robber after getting pistol whipped

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a man who pistol whipped and tried robbing a delivery man on the job in the south Bronx last month.

It was recently reported that the 31-year-old male delivery bike driver was held up in front of an East 151 Street building at about 1:25 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, when the perp threatened to shoot the victim if he didn’t leave his bike and food delivery behind, according to the NYPD.

That man then struck the victim with the firearm causing him to fall off his bike and onto the ground, where the delivery man fought back by grabbing his anti-theft bike chain and swinging it at the robber, causing the individual to flee westbound on Courtland Avenue without the bike or any food.

The driver was transported to Lincoln Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released, there was no property taken.

Police describe the attempted robber as approximately 28-year-old with a medium complexion and a medium build. He was last seen wearing dark colored pants, a black hooded jacket and a dark colored baseball cap with the word “Bronx” written on the front.

The NYPD released this footage and images of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.