27-year-old Soundview man fatally shot in car over the weekend

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Another act of gun violence has plagued the Bronx and taken the life of a 27-year-old man in Soundview over the weekend.

According to police, Anthony Martin was fatally shot while sitting in a car outside of 710 Beach Ave. at about 8:11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Police said that Martin was shot one time in his torso and was rushed by private means to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 8:45 p.m.

The NYPD have not made any arrests at this time and the investigation into Martin’s fatal shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.