St. Patty’s Day robbery nets $600 from victim in Melrose area deli

There was no luck of the Irish for one Bronx resident on St. Patrick’s Day, who had a wad of cash stolen at a deli, according to police.

The heist went down early on March 17, when the holiday revelry was just getting underway. Police say that around 10:40 a.m., a 55-year-old man was inside Melrose Deli at 554 E. 149 St., taking money out from the ATM, when suddenly a man approached him from behind and demanded his money.

From there the situation only got worse. The thief allegedly then grabbed the man’s plastic bag from his hand containing approximately $600 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The individual is described as a male, with dark skin complexion, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 200 pounds and was last seen wearing green hat, blue jeans and black boots.

