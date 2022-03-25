Police & Fire

St. Patty’s Day robbery nets $600 from victim in Melrose area deli

A man had $600 stolen in a Bronx deli on St. Patrick’s Day.
There was no luck of the Irish for one Bronx resident on St. Patrick’s Day, who had a wad of cash stolen at a deli, according to police.

The heist went down early on March 17, when the holiday revelry was just getting underway. Police say that around 10:40 a.m., a 55-year-old man was inside Melrose Deli at 554 E. 149 St., taking money out from the ATM, when suddenly a man approached him from behind and demanded his money.

From there the situation only got worse. The thief allegedly then grabbed the man’s plastic bag from his hand containing approximately $600 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The suspect who allegedly stole $600 from a customer at Melrose Deli on St. Patrick’s Day. Photo courtesy NYPD

The individual is described as a male, with dark skin complexion, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 200 pounds and was last seen wearing green hat, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

