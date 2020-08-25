Man robbed at knifepoint in south Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police recently released information about a knifepoint robbery in the south Bronx last month.

According to records, a 37-year-old man was walking outside of 2 E. 167th St. when an unknown robber snuck up on the man from behind at about 1:45 a.m.

The crook allegedly showed the victim a knife and then aggressively pulled the man’s $700 cell phone before fleeing to parts unknown.

The victim, who was transported to Lincoln Hospital had suffered pain and lacerations, according to NYPD sources.

The individual being sought is described by police as a man between 20 and 30 years in age.

