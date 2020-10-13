Belmont man fatally shot in a Foxhurst house

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Belmont man was fatally shot in a south Bronx home on Monday night, police reported.

Dante Young, a 31-year-old of 548 E. 183rd Street was found by NYPD officers with a gunshot wound to his chest inside of 1486 Vyse Avenue at about 6:37 p.m. in Foxhurst, law enforcement sources said.

EMS personnel pronounced Young dead on the scene and no arrests have yet been made.