Belmont man fatally shot in a Foxhurst house

A Belmont man was fatally shot in a south Bronx home on Monday night, police reported.
Dante Young, a 31-year-old of 548 E. 183rd Street was found by NYPD officers with a gunshot wound to his chest inside of 1486 Vyse Avenue at about 6:37 p.m. in Foxhurst, law enforcement sources said.
EMS personnel pronounced Young dead on the scene and no arrests have yet been made.
