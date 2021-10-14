Arts & Entertainment

Local artist honored for uplifting street art

By
0
comments
Posted on
A portion of a new street mural by the artist known as Base. The artist was celebrated on Oct. 2, 2021, by the Kingsbridge Heights Community Center.
Photo Jewel Webber

On Oct. 2, Kingsbridge Heights Community Center celebrated local artists. The highlight was the work of the artist known as Base, a small business owner in the community and the creator of the mural, “The NYC-Together We Rise Mural.” Base spoke of his art and the inspiration behind it. He talked about 9/11, mental health, loving oneself and survivors.

Ana Rodriguez, a photographer, documented the production of the mural and the event. State Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, City Councilman Eric Dinowitz, City Council candidate Pierina Sanchez, Melva Miller, chief executive officer of Association of a Better New York, and community members came out to support the work.

Other artistic works that were celebrated were: “I Tried to write a Love Letter with My Body” by Priyanka Das; “The Tibbetts Estuary Tapestry” by Ana De La Cueva and Matthew López-Jensen; “Book Making: Creating Art in the Time of Grief and Loss” with Valerie Deas and KHCC Garden Volunteering.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC