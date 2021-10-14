Local artist honored for uplifting street art

On Oct. 2, Kingsbridge Heights Community Center celebrated local artists. The highlight was the work of the artist known as Base, a small business owner in the community and the creator of the mural, “The NYC-Together We Rise Mural.” Base spoke of his art and the inspiration behind it. He talked about 9/11, mental health, loving oneself and survivors.
Ana Rodriguez, a photographer, documented the production of the mural and the event. State Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, City Councilman Eric Dinowitz, City Council candidate Pierina Sanchez, Melva Miller, chief executive officer of Association of a Better New York, and community members came out to support the work.
Other artistic works that were celebrated were: “I Tried to write a Love Letter with My Body” by Priyanka Das; “The Tibbetts Estuary Tapestry” by Ana De La Cueva and Matthew López-Jensen; “Book Making: Creating Art in the Time of Grief and Loss” with Valerie Deas and KHCC Garden Volunteering.