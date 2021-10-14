Local artist honored for uplifting street art

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Oct. 2, Kingsbridge Heights Community Center celebrated local artists. The highlight was the work of the artist known as Base, a small business owner in the community and the creator of the mural, “The NYC-Together We Rise Mural.” Base spoke of his art and the inspiration behind it. He talked about 9/11, mental health, loving oneself and survivors.

Ana Rodriguez, a photographer, documented the production of the mural and the event. State Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, City Councilman Eric Dinowitz, City Council candidate Pierina Sanchez, Melva Miller, chief executive officer of Association of a Better New York, and community members came out to support the work.

Other artistic works that were celebrated were: “I Tried to write a Love Letter with My Body” by Priyanka Das; “The Tibbetts Estuary Tapestry” by Ana De La Cueva and Matthew López-Jensen; “Book Making: Creating Art in the Time of Grief and Loss” with Valerie Deas and KHCC Garden Volunteering.