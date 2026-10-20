LGBTQ+ health clinic Callen-Lorde brings expanded health services to the Bronx

LGBTQ+ health clinic Callen-Lorde has relocated its Bronx clinic to a larger facility on Bergen Avenue, increasing its capacity to provide primary care, HIV prevention and treatment and behavioral health services.

Located at 555 Bergen Ave., just minutes from the Hub, the new facility includes 10 clinical rooms — twice as many as the previous location — and 15 rooms dedicated to behavioral health services. The clinic also has additional space for a pharmacy, case management and patient support.

“We serve a highly marginalized population here in the South Bronx,” said site Director Yadira Solano, noting that many of the clinic’s patients rely on Medicaid.

The expansion comes amid continued demand for health care for LGBTQ+ people and other underserved South Bronx residents, including people living with HIV, transgender patients, people without health insurance and those experiencing housing instability.

“A lot of times they come in and… they don’t trust the system, they don’t trust the providers, they don’t trust the staff, they don’t trust us,” Solano said. “So for me, it was really important to create a safe space where they know the people that they’re coming to work with, and they see them every day.”

Creating that safe environment is central to the center, including building relationships between patients and staff. Solano said she worked to keep front-desk staff consistent so patients could become familiar with. She also advocated for providers of color and providers that speak Spanish to help patients feel more comfortable seeking care.

Callen-Lorde’s Bronx location opened about a decade ago to meet the need for LGBTQ+-affirming health care in the borough. The organization also operates locations in Chelsea and Brooklyn and has been providing LGBTQ+ health services since 1969.

The Bronx had the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses in New York City in 2023, with diagnoses spiking up 27%. Diagnoses disproportionately affect residents of high-poverty neighborhoods and Black and Latino communities. Solano said that the clinic reaches patients from all over the city and Westchester.

While Callen-Lorde is widely known for its LGBTQ+ health services and HIV care, the Bronx clinic is open to anyone seeking primary care, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Patients can receive routine checkups at the site and treatment for conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, vaccinations and sexual health services. The clinic also offers behavioral health care and case management.

The clinic is also accessible through a sliding scale based on income, with some patients paying as little as $0 or $20 in copays. Case managers can help patients enroll in health insurance and complete recertification, if needed.

Staff are also piloting a program that allows eligible patients to access PrEP, a medication that reduces risk of getting HIV, on the same day they walk in.

The clinic has also maintains and plans to expand walk-in services, which staff said are particularly important for patients dealing with unpredictable schedules, housing instability and other immediate needs. Staff are also working toward offering more group sessions, including group therapy and educational programs on topics such as adhering to HIV treatment.

“We have patients who’ve been here, 15, 16, plus years, because they keep getting the same care that they, you know, that everyone deserves,” said Jason Rosenberg, Director of Communications at Callen-Lorde.

To make the space more vibrant, the clinic plans to incorporate artwork that reflects the Bronx, hoping to fill the facility’s bare walls with murals that celebrate the neighborhood’s culture and street art.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!