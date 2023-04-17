Letter: Earth Day should be celebrated all year

To the Editor,

Let us celebrate Earth Day, which is on April 22 this year, 2023 all year long. Recycle newspapers, magazines, glass, plastics, old medicines, paints and cleaning materials. Leave your car at home. For local trips in the neighborhood, walk or ride a bike. For longer travels, consider many public transportation alternatives already available. Use MTA, NYC Transit subway or bus, Metro-North Railroad, Westchester Bee Line Bus or NYC Economic Development Corporation private ferry.

They use less fuel and move far more people than cars. Employers offer transit checks to help subsidize a portion of the costs. Utilize your investments and reap the benefits. You’ll be supporting a cleaner environment and be less stressed.

Many employers allow employees to telecommute and work from home full or part time. Others use alternative work schedules, which afford staff avoiding rush-hour gridlock. This saves travel time and can improve mileage per gallon. Join a car or van pool to share costs of commuting.

Use a hand-powered lawn mower instead of a gasoline or electric one. Rake your leaves instead of using gasoline-powered leaf blowers. The amount of pollution created by gasoline-powered lawn mowers or leaf blowers will surprise you.

A cleaner environment starts with everyone.

Larry Penner