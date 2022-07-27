Lehman College launches pioneering School of Business

On July 1, after 10 years of planning, Lehman College opened the first and only business school at a public college in the Bronx and Westchester. The Lehman School of Business is the college’s sixth school and the second launched within the past decade. The new academic unit was approved by CUNY’s Board of Trustees in December 2021.

Formerly the Department of Economics and Business, the School of Business builds on the college’s strong reputation within the business community and will serve as a major pipeline for preparing diverse talent from underrepresented populations for local, regional, national and international workforce needs.

“The School of Business will create an opportunity for even deeper and broader learning experiences for our students interested in business education and careers in areas such as management, accountancy, finance, economics, and marketing,” said Lehman President Fernando Delgado. “Further, as the school evolves and matures, the focus on experiential learning and the expertise of our faculty can be a tremendous resource to Bronx-based businesses.”

It’s more than a new name — the status change was proposed with growth in mind. The designation will facilitate the development of new majors, an increase in faculty and expanded enrollment.

The school offers five undergraduate degrees in accounting, business and economics, and two MS degrees in accounting and business are offered. Students currently enrolled in business and economics programs can now pursue majors in three new departments: Accounting; Management and Business Innovation; and Economics, Finance and Information Systems.

Specialized programs of study include entrepreneurship and small business development, with a focus on internships and field experience, according to Dene Hurley, interim dean. The school is already working with industry partners and small businesses in the Bronx to develop rich experiential learning opportunities for students.

“Establishing a School of Business signals to students, prospective students, and employers that we are committed to producing skilled graduates who have real-world experience, a global perspective, and a capacity for creative problem-solving in an industry that continues to evolve,” said Peter O. Nwosu, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs and Student Success.

“These partnerships have already started to create pathways for our students to pursue internship and employment opportunities — both critical to the success of our graduates,” he added.

The college will publicly celebrate the school’s launch on Sept. 15.