Lehman Center for the Performing Arts kicks off 2025 fall season anchored by Sheila E. show

Photo courtesy Lehman Center for the Performing Arts

Sheila E., a dummer, singer and songwriter who performed with Prince and other music legends, will perform at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 27.

Music fans can enjoy unique live performances featuring R&B and Latin music icons throughout the coming months at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts.

The lineup for the center’s 45th anniversary fall season, sponsored by Goya Foods, is full of powerhouse musicians and offers something for people of all ages.

Here’s a glimpse of what to expect in the months ahead:

Sept. 20: Mambo Legends Orchestra with Nelson Gonzalez and Lucrecia Perez Saez, honoring the legacy of “The Big Three” (Machito, Tito Rodriguez and Tito Puente)

Sept. 27: Latin and R&B show with drummer/percussionist Sheila E., who collaborated and performed with Prince, joined by female R&B band Klymaxx featuring Bernadette Cooper

Oct. 5: live-to-film concert of Disney’s “Moana,” with free tickets for kids age 12 and under

Oct. 18: Mexican vocal legend Aida Cuevas, “the Queen of Mariachi”

Oct. 25: the Bronx debut of reggaeton star Ivy Queen

Nov. 1: stand-up comedy in Spanish with Gaby Alicea

Nov. 8: “The Three Kings & their Queens,” a “theatrical musical concert” that takes the audience back to the 1950s mambo nightclub scene

Nov. 15: hip-hop/R&B act Dru Hill, who topped the 90s and 2000s charts with “How Deep Is Your Love,” “In My Bed” and more, joined by special guest singer Christopher Williams

Nov. 22: celebrating 50 years in music with salsa legend Jose Alberto (“El Canario”) and special guests

Nov. 29: Ladies Night with powerhouse R&B singers Deborah Cox, Estelle, and Vivian Green

For more information and tickets, see https://www.lehmancenter.org/

