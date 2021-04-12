Knife-brandishing burglars threaten victim with knife in northeast Bronx home invasion robbery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men who, after a seemingly innocuous afternoon rap on the door, forced the 53-year-old male victim inside of his home before casing the house in search of loot and eventually leaving with $2,000.

The home invasion robbery occurred on March 22 at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Van Buren and Morris Park Avenue in the northeast Bronx, authorities report.

No injuries were reported, although one of the assailants did flash a knife, and the investigation remains ongoing. The NYPD have obtained surveillance photos and video of the brazen burglars in the hopes that they be brought in for questioning.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.