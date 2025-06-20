Police seek suspect who robbed 67-year-old man at gunpoint on Bronx subway platform

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an early morning robbery at a Bronx subway station earlier this week.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:12 a.m. on Monday, June 16, on the southbound platform of the Morris Park subway station, located near Paulding Avenue and Esplanade, within the confines of the 49th Precinct and Transit District 12.

A 67-year-old man was waiting on the platform for a southbound 5 train when he was approached by an unknown individual who simulated a firearm under his shirt and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t hand over his belongings, police said. The victim complied, handing over $20 in cash and a bank card.

The suspect then fled the station on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a man approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white logo, black jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or in Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips may also be submitted online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or via X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.