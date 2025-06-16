BP Gibson launches $20M revitalization push for Greater Morris Park
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson announced the launch for an open call for projects for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative of Greater Morris Park.
Photo via Getty Images
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson issued an open call for project proposals on Friday, June 13, as part of the Greater Morris Park Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The Greater Morris Park area has been awarded $20 million through the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative to fund transformative projects aimed at strengthening local commercial corridors and promoting long-term economic development. Gibson and Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin are co-chairing a newly formed local planning committee, which is now accepting project proposals to be considered for inclusion in Greater Morris Park’s Strategic Investment Plan. The finalized plan will be submitted to New York State later in 2025 for approval and implementation.
The call for project proposals is open through August 8. Interested applicants must first submit an intent to apply form along with a brief project description by 5 p.m. on July 25. The complete project proposal must then be submitted by 5 p.m. on August 8. For more information on how to participate in the Greater Morris Park Downtown Revitalization Initiative and submit a proposal, visit gmpdri.com.
All residents, business owners, and community stakeholders in Greater Morris Park are strongly encouraged to participate in the planning process. Gibson and state officials have underscored the importance of ensuring the process remains inclusive, transparent, and reflective of the community’s needs and priorities.
Prospective project sponsors can sign up at gmpdri.com
or by emailing gmpdri2025@gmail.com. Throughout the month of July, office hours will be held to answer questions from sponsors. These are scheduled to take place on July 9 from 10-11:20 a.m., July 10 from 3-4:20 p.m., July 15 from 2-3:20 p.m. and July 22 from 1-2:20 p.m. Sponsors can also email gmpdri2025@gmail.com about additional meeting times.