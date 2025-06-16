BP Gibson launches $20M revitalization push for Greater Morris Park

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson issued an open call for project proposals on Friday, June 13, as part of the Greater Morris Park Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The Greater Morris Park area has been awarded $20 million through the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative to fund transformative projects aimed at strengthening local commercial corridors and promoting long-term economic development. Gibson and Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin are co-chairing a newly formed local planning committee, which is now accepting project proposals to be considered for inclusion in Greater Morris Park’s Strategic Investment Plan. The finalized plan will be submitted to New York State later in 2025 for approval and implementation.

The call for project proposals is open through August 8. Interested applicants must first submit an intent to apply form along with a brief project description by 5 p.m. on July 25. The complete project proposal must then be submitted by 5 p.m. on August 8. For more information on how to participate in the Greater Morris Park Downtown Revitalization Initiative and submit a proposal, visit gmpdri.com.