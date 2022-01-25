Knicks, Chase donate $100K to the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York Knicks and JPMorgan Chase announced on Friday that they will be partnering with the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School, the first specialized public high school with an academic curriculum entirely designed around basketball. The partnership includes a mentorship series with Knicks and Chase executives and is also highlighted by a $100,000 donation from the two organizations.

The mentorship programming kicked off on Jan. 20 as the Knicks and Chase hosted a group of students from the school at the Knicks game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. Prior to the game, Knicks legend and current Vice President of Player Leadership & Development Allan Houston was joined by MSG Networks Knicks Studio Analyst Monica McNutt to talk to students about their careers in basketball, from their playing days to their current positions. During the game, several students and Principal Dr. Kern Mojica were presented with the $100,000 donation on the court.

“The creation of this high school and the extraordinary work that NBA legend and Lead Trustee Earl Monroe, School Founder Dan Klores, Principal Mojica and all the teachers are providing for these students is simply remarkable,” said Rich Constable, executive vice president, Social Impact, MSG Entertainment. “We are so proud to partner with Chase on this initiative as we know that this program, as well as the financial donation, will have a tremendous impact on these students and their development.”

Throughout the remainder of the school year and leading into next school year, students from the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School will have several opportunities to hear from several Knicks and Chase executives about their career paths and engage with them in a variety of conversations. This spring, the Knicks will take over the campus for a day, delivering basketball clinics, speaking engagements and other interactive opportunities for the students.

“As part of our partnership with the Knicks and the communities that we serve, we’re honored to support Dan Klores, the Legendary Earl Monroe and the work and vision of the Earl Monroe New Renaissance School to provide a unique approach to education inclusive of access to mental and financial support beyond traditional classroom work,” said Frank Nakano, managing director Sports & Entertainment Marketing at JPMorgan Chase.