Police & Fire

Killer identified in fatal Charlotte Gardens knife attack

By &
0
comments
Posted on
The NYPD has identified the deceased and arrested a suspect for a murder that took place in the Bronx over the weekend. 
Photo courtesy Getty

The NYPD has identified the deceased and arrested a suspect for a murder that took place in the Bronx over the weekend.

On March 7, Jesus Reyes, 41, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon after he allegedly killed Spicer Demarra, 25.

Police said the attack happened at about 1:31 p.m. on March 5 outside a Stebbins Avenue apartment building where Demarra lived in Charlotte Gardens.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call at the location, found Demarra with a knife wound to the left side of his chest.

EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement sources said Demarra apparently got into a dispute with Reyes, of 1389 Stebbins Ave., moments before he was fatally attacked.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC