Killer identified in fatal Charlotte Gardens knife attack

The NYPD has identified the deceased and arrested a suspect for a murder that took place in the Bronx over the weekend.

On March 7, Jesus Reyes, 41, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon after he allegedly killed Spicer Demarra, 25.

Police said the attack happened at about 1:31 p.m. on March 5 outside a Stebbins Avenue apartment building where Demarra lived in Charlotte Gardens.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call at the location, found Demarra with a knife wound to the left side of his chest.

EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement sources said Demarra apparently got into a dispute with Reyes, of 1389 Stebbins Ave., moments before he was fatally attacked.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.