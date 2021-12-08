Homeless man arrested for murder of 27-year-old Mott Haven resident

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A homeless man is believed to have allegedly shot and killed a Mott Haven man Thursday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, police responded to a Dec. 2 911 call of shots fired at 388 E. 141 St., home to Mott Haven Development, at 1:52 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Jamal Bryant, of Willis Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the head. Bryant, 27, was pronounced dead.

James Rivera, 41, homeless, was arrested and charged with the killing, police said.

A police source told the Bronx Times that it is not clear if the victim and suspect knew each other, but the cops found Rivera through an extensive video canvass and he immediately admitted to the murder.