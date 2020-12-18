Grand Concourse man guns down neighbor in alleged drug dispute

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A young Bronx man was arrested earlier this month on charges murdering his neighbor during a drug dispute in the Grand Concourse, police recently reported.

The alleged killer, 25-year-old Elvis Torres reportedly gunned down 32-year-old Joenathan Pabon inside of unit 9A in 1000 Grand Concourse above a New York City Marshals outpost.

Pabon took bullets in the lower back and torso, he was transported to Lincoln, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Torres was charged with with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

