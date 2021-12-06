Fatal Crash

Motorcycle collision kills 1 in South Bronx

A 27-year-old motorist lost his life in a fatal accident last week in the South Bronx.
A motorist lost his life in a fatal accident last week in the South Bronx.

On Nov. 29, police responded to a car crash  in the vicinity of East 167 Street and Vyse Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Ismael Martinez, of Vyse Avenue, Bronx,  lying unconscious in the road with trauma throughout his body. EMS took Martinez, 27, to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed Martinez was driving a motorcycle eastbound on East 167 Street when he collided with a Honda CRV that was traveling westbound. The crash ejected Martinez into the road.

The 34-year-old female operator of the Honda remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.

