Suspect identified in subway station robberies: NYPD

The NYPD has identified a suspect in a string of robberies that took place last month inside the 149 Street and Southern Boulevard “6” train subway mezzanine.

The police are looking for Orlin Alvarez, 20 and an accomplice, who struck five times in November.

On Nov. 7, a 24-year-old man was exiting a northbound “6” train when two men came out of nowhere and put him in a headlock, punched him multiple times and stole his cellphone, headphones and $140.

Four days later, they stole $25 from a 52-year-old man at knifepoint, and on Nov. 13, stole $700 from a 35-year-old man at knifepoint.

The next day, one of the crooks choked out a 28-year-old male commuter and demanded his property on the northbound No. 6 train at Southern Boulevard and East 149 Street. The perp then stabbed the man in the neck and fled the scene with the victim’s Airpod’s and iPhone 12.

On Nov. 18 they were at it again when one of the thieves assaulted a 24-year-old subway rider and stole his cellphone.