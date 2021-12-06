Police & Fire

Suspect identified in subway station robberies: NYPD

By
0
comments
Posted on
The NYPD has identified a suspect in multiple robberies that took place last month inside the 149 Street and Southern Boulevard “6” train subway mezzanine.
Screenshot courtesy NYPD

The NYPD has identified a suspect in a string of robberies that took place last month inside the 149 Street and Southern Boulevard “6” train subway mezzanine.

The police are looking for Orlin Alvarez, 20 and an accomplice, who struck five times in November.

Orlin Alvarez, 20, is wanted by police for multiple robberies last month. Photo courtesy NYPD

On Nov. 7, a 24-year-old man was exiting a northbound “6” train when two men came out of nowhere and put him in a headlock, punched him multiple times and stole his cellphone, headphones and $140.

Four days later, they stole $25 from a 52-year-old man at knifepoint, and on Nov. 13, stole $700 from a 35-year-old man at knifepoint.

The next day, one of the crooks choked out a 28-year-old male commuter and demanded his property on the northbound No. 6 train at Southern Boulevard and East 149 Street. The perp then stabbed the man in the neck and fled the scene with the victim’s Airpod’s and iPhone 12.

On Nov. 18 they were at it again when one of the thieves assaulted a 24-year-old subway rider and stole his cellphone.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC