17-year-old charged with September murder

A 17-year-old faces murder charges for the September killing of Dennis Neal in the Bronx.

Law enforcement sources said Neal, 28, of Nereid Avenue in the Bronx, took a fatal bullet to his chest in front of an apartment house at 1137 E. 229 Drive South at about 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Witnesses reported to police that they saw a Black man wearing black clothing and Nike sneakers running away from the scene in an unknown direction seconds after the shots rang out.

It’s unclear, however, what led up to the shooting, police said.

Officers from the 47th Precinct and NYPD PSA 8 responded to the shooting. Paramedics rushed Neal to Montefiore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.