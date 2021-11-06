Police & Fire

Wakefield bodega robbed twice on mischief night

Two suspects who robbed a bodega on mischief night, Oct. 30, 2021.
Photo courtesy NYPD

Thieves robbed a Wakefield bodgea twice on mischief night, Oct. 30, and got much more than candy.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 30, EZN Deli, 3998 White Plains Road, was broken into and robbed twice in the same night. The first incident occurred at 1:29 a.m., when a crook used a hammer to smash a glass window and enter the premises.

Once inside, he stole $1,500 from the register.

Three hours later, three men and one woman entered the deli through the same hole and stole an undetermined amount of merchandise. The individuals fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

