Bronx third graders harvest honey atop PAL Webster Center, learning sustainability and STEAM skills

Third graders from the Police Athletic League’s (PAL) Webster Center in the Bronx explored the process of harvesting and extracting honey from beehives on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from the roof of the center, located at 2255 Webster Ave.
A beekeeper guided the children in uncapping honeycomb cells and using a centrifugal extractor to spin the honeycombs, filtering the raw honey. The honey was then jarred and labeled, giving the kids the opportunity to take home their harvest and share it with their families.
This exercise offered the children an engaging behind-the-scenes glimpse into the artisanal honey extraction process, while also introducing them to the distinct characteristics of urban honey. Beekeepers demonstrated the process using a modular example from the beehives, creating an interactive and educational experience where the kids actively participated and enjoyed the sweet rewards of their efforts.
“It is amazing to see our participants open to new experiences and learn the magic of bees,” Meredith Gray, PAL’s Director of Program Development and Partnership, said. “This exposure to nature and sustainability will encourage future agricultural leaders.”
PAL’s urban beehives serve as a unique sanctuary for honeybees, offering them a safe haven while bringing nature closer to Bronx children participating in the PAL program. These beehives are part of an innovative sustainability initiative in partnership with Alvéole, a social enterprise dedicated to nature-based solutions. Alvéole introduces honeybee hives, pollinator habitats, and bee-friendly gardens to urban buildings to promote greener cities.
In addition to supporting sustainability, this workshop and other after-school programs at PAL help children build confidence through hands-on learning experiences. Many of PAL’s initiatives focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) education, offering activities such as coding, hydroponics, and dance workshops. Beyond enrichment, PAL provides essential resources like homework help, tutoring, internships, and career development opportunities, ensuring a well-rounded support system for participants.
Founded in 1914, New York City’s Police Athletic League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and teens. Each year, it serves approximately 15,000 young people across the city with recreational, educational, cultural, and social programs designed to inspire and empower.