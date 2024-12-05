Bronx third graders harvest honey atop PAL Webster Center, learning sustainability and STEAM skills

Third graders from the Police Athletic League’s (PAL) Webster Center in the Bronx explored the process of harvesting and extracting honey from beehives on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from the roof of the center, located at 2255 Webster Ave.

A beekeeper guided the children in uncapping honeycomb cells and using a centrifugal extractor to spin the honeycombs, filtering the raw honey. The honey was then jarred and labeled, giving the kids the opportunity to take home their harvest and share it with their families.

This exercise offered the children an engaging behind-the-scenes glimpse into the artisanal honey extraction process, while also introducing them to the distinct characteristics of urban honey. Beekeepers demonstrated the process using a modular example from the beehives, creating an interactive and educational experience where the kids actively participated and enjoyed the sweet rewards of their efforts.