Free food pop-up highlights food insecurities

On Tuesday, June 15, the New Settlement Community Center held a Family Wellness free food distribution pop-up at its community campus, located at 1501 Jerome Ave. The event was created to assist those in the community in need of food and is expected to continue every Tuesday throughout the summer.

Created in collaboration with the city Department of Youth and Community Development, Feed the Frontlines NYC, Community Food Action, Wellness in the Schools, Grow NYC and Farm to Schools, children and families in attendance enjoyed music, yoga, games, prizes and ices.

Carmen Julia Hernandez, director of programs at New Settlement Community Center, said her organization is out at events on such as these to make sure that families know that there are resources available to them. Hernandez also provided a tour of nearby Feed The Frontlines NYC–co-founded by Isabella Di Pietro–that delivers free, nutritious meals prepared by local restaurants to New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity.

-with reporting by Jewel Webber