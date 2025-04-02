Housing lottery launches for 24 units at Mount Hope building, rent starts at $2,459

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 24 units in a 12-story residential building at 130 E. 177th St. in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx.

The building has a total of 78 residences, with 54 being at market rate. All 24 units set aside are for those earning 130% of the area median income and an asset limit of $201,890.

Ten of the units are studios, costing $2,459 a month in rent. No more than two people can reside in these units. The combined annual income for residents of each unit must add up to $84,309-$161,590.

One-bedroom units account for 12 of the units set aside. They cost $2,495 a month in rent and are each meant to house up to three people. The required combined annual income for each household is $85,543-$181,740.

The last two units are two-bedroom. They share the same monthly rent as the one-bedroom units, at $2,495. Households of up to five people can live in these units, as long as they combine to earn $85,543-$218,010 annually.

Amenities available to residents within each unit include air-conditioning, smart controls for heating and cooling, high-speed internet, cable or satellite TV, online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests, energy-efficient appliances and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes.

The building, which is smoke-free, also features a shared laundry room, a gymnasium, an outdoor rooftop terrace, a recreation room, a virtual doorman, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance.

The property is located near walking/jogging/bike paths, as well as outdoor areas like the Mount Hope Playground. There are multiple schools nearby, including the Bronx School of Young Leaders, the Charter Middle School for Law and Social Justice, P.S. 236: Langston Hughes Elementary and I.S. 117 Joseph H. Wade Academies.

There is also convenient access to mass transportation. The Tremont Avenue subway station, which services the B and D trains, is nearby. Bus stops for the Bx1, Bx2 and Bx 36 lines are close to 130 E. 177th St.

This residential building was designed by Marin Architects and developed by HMC Inc.

Applicants must meet the housing and income requirements. The deadline to apply is May 30. New York City residents will receive a general preference for the units. Those interested in applying can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to MGNY Consulting, c/o 130 East 177 Street Apartments, 109 E. 9th St., New York, NY 10003.