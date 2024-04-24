Affordable housing lottery opens in Crotona, with rent starting at $2,924

31 studios and one two-bedroom unit are up on the affordable housing lottery in the Crotona neighborhood of the Bronx.

An affordable housing lottery has opened at 1821 Prospect Ave. in Crotona. The building has 32 available units, which consists of 31 studios and a singular two-bedroom unit.

The income range to be eligible for this lottery is $100,252 to $198,250, or 130% of area median income.

Studio units will have a monthly rent price of $2,924, while two-bedroom units are listed at $3,733.

Residents of these smoke-free units will have access to a shared laundry room, air-conditioning, internet, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance.

This lottery closes May 20. To apply, visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.

