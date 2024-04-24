Crotona

Affordable housing lottery opens in Crotona, with rent starting at $2,924

By Posted on
31 studios and one two-bedroom unit are up on the affordable housing lottery in the Crotona neighborhood of the Bronx.
31 studios and one two-bedroom unit are up on the affordable housing lottery in the Crotona neighborhood of the Bronx.
Photo courtesy NYC Housing Connect

An affordable housing lottery has opened at 1821 Prospect Ave. in Crotona. The building has 32 available units, which consists of 31 studios and a singular two-bedroom unit.

The income range to be eligible for this lottery is $100,252 to $198,250, or 130% of area median income.

The inside of a unit at 1821 Prospect Ave.
The inside of a unit at 1821 Prospect Ave. Photo courtesy NYC Housing Connect

Studio units will have a monthly rent price of $2,924, while two-bedroom units are listed at $3,733.

Residents of these smoke-free units will have access to a shared laundry room, air-conditioning, internet, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance.

This lottery closes May 20. To apply, visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

About the Author

Ashlynn Perez

Ashlynn Perez is a University of Missouri-Columbia student and editorial intern at the Bronx Times.

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC