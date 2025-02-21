Bronx housing lottery opens for 67 units in Morris Heights, with some rent-free apartments

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 67 units in a 6-story mixed-use building at 62-66 West Tremont Ave. in the Morris Heights neighborhood, with some units being rent free.

The building, which was originally built in 1926, has 86 total residences, with 19 being at market rate.

The affordable units have been designated for applicants across various income levels. Eight units are available for households earning 50% of the area median income, with an asset limit of $77,650; three units for those earning 70% of the area median income, with an asset limit of $108,710; and 56 units for applicants earning 80% of the area median income, with an asset limit of $124,240.

All eight units designated for households at 50% of the area median income are two-bedroom apartments and are rent-free. To qualify, households must meet Section 8 housing requirements, which cap rent at 30% of a household’s income. For a family of five, the maximum qualifying income is $83,850.

The units designated for households earning 70% of the area median income include a one-bedroom, a two-bedroom, and a three-bedroom apartment. The one-bedroom unit, suitable for up to three occupants with a combined annual income between $60,789 and $97,860, is priced at $1,664 per month. The two-bedroom unit, accommodating up to five people with a household income ranging from $73,989 to $117,390, has a monthly rent of $1,988. The three-bedroom unit, which can house up to seven residents with a total annual income between $84,583 and $134,820, is available for $2,289 per month.

At 80% of the area median income, 18 of the units are studios, each renting for $1,655 per month. These units can accommodate up to two occupants with a combined annual income between $60,035 and $99,440. The remaining 38 units are one-bedroom apartments, priced at $1,769 per month. Each can house up to three people, with a required household income ranging from $64,389 to $111,840 per year.

The building offers several amenities, including an on-site resident manager and elevator access for select units. Tenants are responsible for their own electricity costs.

Applicants must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by April. 21.

Those interested in applying can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 62-66 West Tremont HDFC, c/o Belmont Arthur Avenue LDC, 660 E. 183rd St., Bronx, NY 10458.