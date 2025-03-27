Housing lottery opens for 12 units at mixed-use building in Allerton, rent starts at $2,390

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 12 units in a 7-story mixed-use building in the Allerton neighborhood of the Bronx.

The building has 38 residences, 26 of which are market rate. The 12 units designated as affordable are for applicants earning 130% of the area median income and have an asset limit of $201,890.

There is one studio unit set aside, with a monthly rent of $2,390. No more than two people can live in this unit, and they must earn a combined (or single) income between $81,943-$161,590 a year.

Eight units are one-bedrooms, costing $2,434 a month in rent. Up to three people can reside in each unit. The required annual income for each household has to be in the range of $83,452-$181,740.

Two more units are two-bedrooms, at $2,712 in rent. As many as five people can live in each of these units, as long as they combine to make $92,983-$218,010 in annual income.

The last unit set aside is a three-bedroom unit. Rent there is $4,341 a month. It can house up to seven people. The combined annual household income must be $148,835-$250,380.

Amenities available within each unit include energy-efficient appliances, air-conditioning, smart controls for heating and cooling, a patio or balcony, intercommunication devices and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove, electric hot water and electric heat.

Other features include garage parking spaces, bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, storage, a recreation room, security cameras, a recycling center, doorstep recycling collection, an on-site resident manager, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Additional fees apply for getting a bike storage locker and parking space.

The building is smoke-free and the area has a pedestrian-friendly walk score, with jogging/walking/biking paths located nearby. New York Botanical Garden and Bronx Park are located nearby. There are also local schools in the area, including Bronx Park Middle School, P.S. 96X: The Richard Rodgers School and Bronx Park East Preparatory Academy. The Allerton Avenue subway station, which services the 2 and 5 trains, is also close to this building.