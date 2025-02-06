Housing lottery launches for 14 affordable units in Tremont, rent starts at $2,156

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 14 affordable units in an 8-story residential building at 222 Echo Pl. in the Tremont neighborhood of the Bronx.

The building features 44 total residences, with 30 being at market rate. The other 14 units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income, with an asset limit of $210,890.

Six of the units set aside are studios, with a monthly rent of $2,156. Up to two people can reside in these units. Each household must have a combined annual income of $73,920-$161,590.

There are five one-bedroom units among those set aside, meant for households of up to three people. The monthly rent for these units is $2,245. Residents of these units must earn $76,972-$181,740 in combined annual income.

The last three affordable units are two-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $2,710. Up to five people can live in each unit, as long as they combine to earn $92,915-$218,010 annually.

Amenities available in each unit of 222 Echo Pl. include high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, hardwood floors, air-conditioning, smart controls for heating and cooling, energy-efficient appliances, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices and online options for paying rent, leasing and making maintenance requests.

Additional amenities throughout the building include a shared laundry room, security cameras, gated access and an elevator. The building is also smoke-free. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including stove, heating and water.

Issac and Stern Architect designed the building at 222 Echo Pl., while Alex Gilkarov developed it in 2018.

Applicants must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Feb. 25. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 222 Echo Place Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.