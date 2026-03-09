What’s happening | The Wiz, St. Patrick’s Day, Zumba and more

ECHS Presents: The Wiz

Friday, March 13, 6 p.m.

Equality Charter High School, 2141 Seward Ave.

$5

Join us in person for ECHS Presents: The Wiz — a dazzling show full of magic, music and heart. Whether you’re a fan of the classic or new to the story, this live performance is sure to amaze and delight.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/echs-presents-the-wiz-tickets-1981540685532.

Paper-Cutting Collage: Memory and Reflection with Bunny Lee

Saturday, March 14, 2-4 p.m.

BxArts Factory, 240 E. 153 St.

Free

Get creative with paper-cutting and collage while reflecting on memories in this chill art session with Bunny Lee. This workshop focuses on memory, detail and reimagining the past through paper collage. Participants will bring in a favorite photo and learn to recreate it using paper-cut shapes and colors. This exercise helps people notice details they might have overlooked before, while encouraging them to sit in the present moment with a piece of their history. The process is both meditative and creative, and it’s designed for all ages.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/paper-cutting-collage-memory-reflection-with-bunny-lee-tickets-1984089026689.

Throggs Neck St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Sunday, March 15, 12 p.m.

East Tremont and Lafayette Avenues

Free

Celebrate Irish culture and pride at this exciting parade featuring bagpipers, community leaders, bands and more. The Parade Route begins at Lafayette and East Tremont Avenues and marches down East Tremont towards Harding Avenue.

For more information, visit tnba.my.canva.site/.

Pouring Into Mothers: Women’s History Month Meetup at Starbucks

Monday, March 16, 6-8 p.m.

Starbucks Coffee Company, 2188 White Plains Rd.

Free

Join NIDC’s Family Support Network and White Plains BID for Pouring Into Mothers, a special Women’s History Month evening at Starbucks, celebrating the strength, resilience and legacy of mothers in our community.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/pouring-into-mothers-womens-history-month-meetup-at-starbucks-tickets-1983476929891.

Stewardship Events at the Foodway

Tuesday, March 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Concrete Plant Park, 1370 Westchester Ave.

Free

Lend a hand and help steward the Bronx River Foodway. Learn how to properly prune trees, cut vines and care for the land as we prepare for spring. Meet the team at the Foodway inside Concrete Plant Park.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/03/17/stewardship-events-at-the-foodway.

Curator’s Tour – The Painted Word

Wednesday, March 18, 4-5 p.m.

Lehman College Art Gallery, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

Free

Join us for a Curator’s Tour of The Painted Word: Text, Gesture and Expression in Contemporary Bartholomew Bland.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/curators-tour-the-painted-word-tickets-1979786993191.

Zumba After Dark – Birthday Edition

Thursday, March 19, 6-8 p.m.

1223 Bronx River Ave.

$12.51

Looking for a fun way to move your body and unwind? Join us in person for Fit Dance After Dark! It’s the perfect mix of fitness and dance with good vibes all around. Whether you’re a pro or just want to have a blast, come dance your heart out and meet awesome people. Don’t miss out on this energetic event that’s all about fun, fitness and great tunes after dark. See you on the dance floor!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/zumba-after-dark-birthday-edition-tickets-1982095273319.